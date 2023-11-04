Pentagon confirms US spy drones flying over Gaza Strip

In a brief statement on Friday, Pentagon spokesman Brigadier General Patrick Ryder confirmed that the drone missions “began after the October 7 attack by Hamas on Israel”, during which the Palestinian group took over 200 hostages.

“In support of hostage recovery efforts, the US is conducting unarmed UAV flights over Gaza, as well as providing advice and assistance to support our Israeli partner as they work on their hostage recovery efforts,” Ryder said.

The admission comes after journalists noticed MQ-9 Reaper drones circling the Palestinian enclave through flight-tracking websites. Though the UAVs can be equipped to conduct airstrikes, the Reaper is also frequently used for surveillance given its array of advanced sensors, as well as an ability to remain in the air for more than 24 hours straight.

According to multiple US officials cited by the New York Times, the missions mark the first time American drones have operated over Gaza. However, they stressed that the flights were “not supporting Israeli military operations on the ground” and were intended to “monitor for signs of life and pass potential leads to the Israel Defense Forces”.

At least six MQ-9s have been spotted loitering over southern Gaza, some 15 miles away from Israeli ground troops fighting to enter the territory from the north, aviation researcher Amelia Smith told NYT. Several UAVs hovered over Gaza for around three hours at an altitude of 25,000 feet, believed to be operated by US special forces.

Amid the latest round of fighting between Israel and Hamas, Washington has deployed thousands of troops to the Middle East, as well as a pair of aircraft carrier strike groups and other naval assets, saying the moves were meant to deter outside actors from getting involved in the conflict.

Despite earlier reports that US troops could act as peacekeepers in Gaza after the current war, the White House has dismissed that idea, insisting American personnel would not operate in the territory “now or in the future”.

While Washington has voiced strong support for Israel’s military action in Gaza, in recent days officials have proposed “humanitarian pauses” to facilitate aid shipments into the besieged enclave. During a speech in Tel Aviv on Friday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said a brief truce could allow “more effective and sustained distribution of humanitarian aid”, an idea quickly rejected by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The IDF will continue striking Gaza with “all of its power”, the PM stated in a statement, adding that Israel “refuses a temporary cease-fire that doesn’t include the return of our hostages”.

Politico has reported on Friday the United States has grown increasingly uncomfortable with the civilian death toll in Gaza, requesting an explanation from Israel for one of the airstrikes on the densely populated Jabalia refugee camp.

The request was in the context of “asking Israel to do more to avoid civilian casualties”, a US official, granted anonymity to discuss sensitive conversations, told the outlet. Washington has also asked for details on “the thinking and process” behind the strike and urged Israel to conduct “precision targeting” to avoid harming civilians.