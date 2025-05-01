Pentagon chief warns Iran of “consequences” over Houthis support

“Message to IRAN: We see your LETHAL support to The Houthis. We know exactly what you are doing. You know very well what the U.S. Military is capable of — and you were warned. You will pay the CONSEQUENCE at the time and place of our choosing,” the defense secretary said in a post on the social platform X late Wednesday.

Hegseth’s Wednesday comments are similar to words from President Donald Trump last month in which he demanded that Tehran stop giving weapons to the Houthis in Yemen.

Reports are coming in that while Iran has lessened its intensity on Military Equipment and General Support to the Houthis, they are still sending large levels of Supplies. Iran must stop the sending of these Supplies IMMEDIATELY. Let the Houthis fight it out themselves,” Trump said in a Truth Social post at the time.

“Either way they lose, but this way they lose quickly. Tremendous damage has been inflicted upon the Houthi barbarians, and watch how it will get progressively worse — It’s not even a fair fight, and never will be. They will be completely annihilated,” he added.

Iran’s officials have stressed that Tehran does not need proxies in the region and that Yemen’s Houthis act on their own motivations.