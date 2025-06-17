Pentagon chief orders “additional capabilities” to Middle East

“Protecting US forces is our top priority and these deployments are intended to enhance our defensive posture in the region,” Hegseth wrote on X.

It’s unclear what the additional capabilities include.

CNN reported earlier on Monday that the USS Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, which was planned to rotate into the region and replace the USS Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group, was cancelling a scheduled port call and moving to the Middle East “without delay.”

Israel launched a bombardment campaign against Iran on Friday, targeting military and nuclear sites as well as residential buildings and civilian infrastructure, killing dozens of people, including top military officials and nuclear scientists.

The assault came just days before US and Iranian negotiators were to meet for a sixth round of nuclear talks in Oman.

Iran has responded with hundreds of ballistic missiles, many of which have penetrated Israel’s air defences, causing widespread damage across the occupied territories.