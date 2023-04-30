Parliament speaker says Iran expects Iraqi initiatives on repaying its debts

During his meeting with the visiting Iraqi President Abdul Latif Rashid on Saturday, Qalibaf referred to Iraq’s debts to Iran over its electricity and natural gas imports, saying that the Islamic Republic of Iran “clearly asks the Iraqi government and parliament to take better initiatives regarding US cruel sanctions and repaying debts to Iran.”

The US is the prime enemy of both Iran and Iraq, which is opposed to the deepening of relations between the two neighbors, the top Iranian lawmaker said, adding that the US spares no effort to reach its goal.

Qalibaf thanked the Iraqi parliament for approving a 2020 law that obliged American forces to withdraw from the country following Washington’s assassination of top Iranian General Qassem Soleimani and Iraqi Commander Abu Mehdi Al-Muhandis.

He also thanked the Iraqi government for its efforts to pave the way for talks between Iran and Saudi Arabia that led to the resumption of ties between Tehran and Riyadh.

The Iraqi president for his part hailed the Iran-Saudi deal as an important step in enhancing stability and security in the region.

The two sides also discussed other issues including security in both countries as well as the high level of bilateral relations.

President Rashid expressed gratitude toward Iran for its support to the Iraqi nation at various times over the past decades.