Parliament speaker condemns Trump’s anti-Iran rhetoric

“The allegations of [US] disputes with the apartheid Zionist regime, the use of insolent language towards prominent and distinguished Iranian figures as well as other rhetoric are all meant to draw public attention, and disrupt our decision-making,” Qalibaf said at an open parliament session in Tehran on Sunday.

“The stances of this gambler president (Donald Trump) lack any value and credibility,” he noted.

Qalibaf further highlighted that Trump’s statements are part of a psychological strategy intended to promote disillusionment and fear among the Iranian people while hindering the critical insight required by Iranian officials for political decision-making.

The top Iranian legislator also pointed out contradictory statements and fake news from high-ranking Western officials, notably the “disrespectful” US president, as evidence supporting his assertion.

“One day, he lifts the [anti-Iran] sanctions in his own imaginary world without having issued a decree simply to deceive the public.”

“Hours later, he reimposes the sanctions that have not been lifted under the pretext of such-and-such a position of Iranian officials to suggest that Iranian officials are to blame for the imposition of the sanctions,” Qalibaf added.

The Iranian parliament speaker went on to note that questions remain unanswered as to how Washington initiated the war of aggression against Iran while it was engaged in indirect nuclear negotiations with Tehran.

Qalibaf stressed that Iranians will never back off from protecting their homeland, saying the traitors and mercenaries will be consigned to the dustbin of history.

“Now that the zealous Iranian youths have disappointed the enemies, the ill-wishers are attempting to wreck the unified front of Iranians in confronting the enemy through psychological warfare, sending contradictory and meaningless messages, and disrupting the nation’s decision-making, and to complete their unfinished project of plunging Iran into chaos,” he stated.

Israel launched an unprovoked war of aggression against Iran on June 13, assassinating senior military commanders and top nuclear scientists in targeted strikes before attacking nuclear and military sites and residential areas.

The Iranian Armed Forces responded with 22 waves of missile strikes as part of Operation True Promise III, which targeted numerous strategic sites across the Israeli-occupied territories.