Paris to Host Event Honouring Eminent Filmmaker Abbas Kiarostami

The Centre Pompidou, a centre of culture and arts in Paris, is to hold a program to display and review the works of late renowned Iranian filmmaker Abbas Kiarostami.

The event will mark the reopening of the centre after a months-long closure due to the coronavirus pandemic.

It is slated to open on May 29, 2021, which marks the reopening of cinemas, museums and cultural centres after a six-month lockdown in France.

The ceremony to honour Kiarostami had originally been scheduled to be held in April, but it was delayed due to the COVID-19 outbreak, and now is to run from May 19-26.

The event features the screening of 46 films made by the iconic Iranian cinema figure. Some of the films have been restored in recent years.

The event to commemorate Kiarostami’s works is held in tandem with another art exhibition at the Pompidou Centre, which showcases a collection of the artist’s previously unseen photos and works of art.

The event has been organized with the cooperation of the Pompidou Centre, which is referred to as Europe’s biggest modern art museum, the mk2 company, which distributes Kiarostami’s works in France, and the Kiarostami Foundation.