Palestinian leaders say time is in favor of resistance front

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian, who is on a trip to the Lebanese capital Beirut, met with the leaders of the Palestinian resistance factions there.

The secretary general of the Islamic Jihad Movement Ziyad al-Nakhalah, a leader of the Hamas movement Osama Hamdan, and Deputy Secretary General of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP) Jamil Mazhar took part in the meeting.

The participants discussed and analyzed the latest field and political developments in Palestine and the war against Gaza.

The leaders of resistance groups gave the latest on the situation on the ground in the Gaza Strip and the heroic steadfastness of the resistance movements and the Palestinian people in Gaza and the West Bank during the past four months.

They stated, “As a result of the steadfastness and resistance, definite signs of victory for the Palestinian nation are on the horizon.”

They reiterated, “Time is in favor of the resistance, and while the Zionist enemy is under piling domestic and international pressure, it has not achieved any of its declared objectives.”

The resistance groups’ leaders congratulated Iran on the anniversary of the victory of the Islamic Revolution and praised the Iranian Leader, government, and nation as well as the resistance groups in the region for their role and support for the Palestinian nation.

They also said the extensive diplomatic moves by Iran during the past four months were effective at the global level in supporting the resistance and the oppressed Palestinian nation.

The Palestinian leaders also underlined the importance of unity among Palestinian ranks in the current phase of managing the field and political battles and following the victory to tackle the problems of the people in the Gaza Strip as a result of the fallout of the war.

The Iranian foreign minister, for his part, congratulated the resistance for its triumphs in the battlefield, stating, “One of the achievements of Operation Al-Aqsa Flood was that the Palestinian issue once again became the main concern for the Islamic world and the international community, and the resistance also managed to stabilize its undeniable standing and role in the Palestinian scene and regional equations.”

Amirabdollahian also emphasized that stopping the Zionist regime’s crimes against the Palestinian people in Gaza and the West Bank is a priority. He added Palestinian groups need to adopt a unified and united stance in managing the proposed political initiatives to stop the war on Gaza, deliver aid to the homeless people in the besieged enclave, and swap prisoners.

Pointing to his talks and discussions in recent weeks with officials of various countries and international organizations, the top Iranian diplomat said, “It is only the Palestinian nation and Palestinian groups that have the exclusive right to determine their own fate.”

He warned regional and international actors to stay away from imposing their plans, refrain from influencing the Palestinian people from outside Palestine and allow the Palestinian nation to decide their own destiny based on the mechanisms agreed by Palestinians.