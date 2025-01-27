Palestinian Authority rejects US plan to displace Gaza residents

“We will not allow the repetition of the catastrophes that befell our people in the years 1948 and 1967 … our people will not leave,” it said in a statement.

It added that such projects constitute “a violation of the red lines that we have repeatedly warned against”.

The Palestinian presidency called on Trump to continue his efforts to support the ceasefire, the complete withdrawal of Israeli forces and the transition of power to the Palestinian Authority (PA).

The PA has expressed hopes that it will return to play a governing role in Gaza when Israel’s war ends, but a comprehensive solution to the Strip’s governance has yet to be found.

Trump on Saturday told reporters that it was time to “clean out” the besieged Gaza Strip, urging the leaders of Jordan and Egypt to take in Palestinians from the besieged enclave, either temporarily or permanently.

In a statement released Sunday, the Egyptian Foreign Ministry announced it rejects the displacement of Palestinians or the encouragement of their transfer outside their land, whether temporarily or long-term.

Jordan’s rejection of any displacement of Palestinians is “firm and unwavering”, Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi stressed on Sunday.