Over Three Million Iranian Patients Recover from COVID-19: Ministry

Iran’s Health Ministry spokeswoman says 3,010,090 COVID-19 patients have recovered from the disease or been discharged from the hospital so far.

In a press briefing on Saturday, Sima-Sadat Lari said the virus has killed 151 patients since Friday noon, increasing the overall death toll to 85,694.

She said 3,355,786 patients have contracted the novel coronavirus so far, including 11,664 new cases identified in the past 24 hours.

Lari said 3,602 patients are also in critical conditions caused by more severe infection.

The spokeswoman noted that 24,437,503 COVID-19 tests have been taken across the country so far.

She said 4,592,139 people have so far received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, and 2,134,662 have received the second dose.