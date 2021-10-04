Over a million vaccinated against Covid-19 in 24 hours in Iran

Iranian health workers have administered 1,082,000 doses of Covid vaccine to citizens in the past 24 hours.

So far, 41,809,085 Iranians have received the first dose of the Covid vaccine while 16,950,755 people have been fully inoculated.

The vaccination of students aged between 12 and 18 will begin in Tehran on Tuesday. The Iranian Ministry of Education has called on parents to refer to vaccination centers and get their children inoculated.

Authorities have set up 100 vaccination places in Tehran. The Ministry of Education hopes to reopen schools in November given the vaccination process has gained steam.

Directors general of Tehran Education Departments are attending virtual briefing sessions on the vaccination of students.

Meanwhile, Iranian Health Ministry announced on Monday Covid-19 has killed 238 people in Iran in the past 24 hours. Covid deaths now stand at 121,347.

But fatalities, infections and hospitalizations are down compared with the worst of the fifth peak of the Coronavirus in Iran. The downward trend has continued for the past couple of weeks. Officials attribute this to the rising pace of the vaccination process across Iran.

