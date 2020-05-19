Over 97,000 Recover from COVID-19 in Iran

By
IFP Editorial Staff
-
Iran’s Health Ministry spokesman says 97,173 COVID-19 patients have so far recovered from the disease and been discharged from the hospital.

Kianoush Jahanpour said on Tuesday 62 patients died of the virus in the past 24 hours, increasing the death toll to 7,119.

However, he added, no one died of the disease in 10 provinces in this period of time.

He also confirmed 2,111 new cases of COVID-19 infection, raising the totally number of cases to 124,603.

2,698 patients are in severe conditions of the disease, the spokesman added. So far, 716,176 COVID-19 tests have been taken across the country, according to the Ministry.

