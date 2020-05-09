Over 85,000 Iranians Recover from COVID-19

Iran’s Health Ministry says 85,064 patients have so far recovered from the COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel Coronavirus.

The Ministry’s spokesman, Kianoush Jahanpour, on Saturday confirmed 1,529 new cases of Coronavirus infection, increasing the total number of cases to 106,220.

He said 48 people have also died of the disease in the past 24 hours, raising the death toll to 6,589.

According to the spokesman, 2,696 patients are in severe conditions of the disease.
So far, he added, 573,220 COVID-19 tests have been taken across the country.

