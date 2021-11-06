Over 85% of Iranian students receive 1st dose of Covid-19 vaccine

Well over 5.6 million school students have received their first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine across Iran so far.

“So far, as many as 5,607,827 students ranging in age from 12 to 18 have received their first doses of the coronavirus vaccine in the country,” said Azam Goodarzi, the acting head of the Health Office of the Education Ministry.

“Based on the existing figures and statistics, 85% of school students across the country have received the first does of the coronavirus vaccine to gain immunity against the virus, though the frame of reference for immunity against the virus is that two weeks must pass from the date of the second dose injection,” she explained.

“Accordingly, school students have begun receiving their second coronavirus doses in the past days, and more than 24% of students have got their second COVID-19 jabs so far,” she said.

She noted the ministry has set up some 200 vaccination centers to inoculate students who have not been vaccinated yet.

This comes as schools opened partially to secondary school students across Iran on November 5, so that pupils would be able to attend classes in person.