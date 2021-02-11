Over 800 Hospital Beds Put into Service across Iran in One Day

Hundreds of hospital beds have become operational across Iran as part of national health and medical treatment projects inaugurated by President Hassan Rouhani.

As many as 822 hospital beds costing over Rls. 13 trillion in finances entered services in a virtual ceremony attended by President Rouhani.

National projects implemented by the Ministry of Health and Medical Education have created more than 1,700 jobs so far.

The projects are part of a national drive to boost domestic production and services.