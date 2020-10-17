Over 30,000 Iranians Die of Coronavirus: Health Ministry

Iran’s Health Ministry spokeswoman says the novel coronavirus has killed 253 patients since Friday noon, increasing the overall death toll to 30,123.

In a press briefing on Saturday, Sima-Sadat Lari said 526,490 patients have contracted the virus so far, including 4,103 new cases identified in the past 24 hours.

So far, she added, 423,921 patients have recovered from the disease or been discharged from the hospital.

Lari said 4,721 patients are also in critical conditions caused by more severe infection.

The spokeswoman noted that 4,482,263 COVID-19 tests have been taken across the country so far.

She said the high-risk “red” zones include Tehran, Qom, Mazandaran, East Azarbaijan, Isfahan, Yazd, Ardabil, Khorasan Razavi, Khuzestan, Hamadan, West Azarbaijan, Bushehr, Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari, Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad, Alborz, Lorestan, Markazi, Ilam, South Khorasan, Kermanshah, North Khorasan, Semnan, Gilan, Zanjan, Qazvin, Kurdistan, and Kerman provinces.

The “orange” zones also include Golestan, Hormozgan, and Fars provinces, she added.