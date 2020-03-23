Over 23,000 Infected by Coronavirus in Iran: Official

Health ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour said on Monday 1,411 new cases of coronavirus infection were reported in the country in the 24 hours to 12 pm, Monday, including 127 new deaths.

He said the average age of those infected is 59 and that of the victims is 64 years old.

So far, 36 million Iranians have been screened for the virus as part of a national plan for mobilization against COVID-19.