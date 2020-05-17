Over 120,000 Infected with Coronavirus in Iran: Ministry

Iran’s Health Ministry has confirmed 1,806 new cases of infection with the novel coronavirus, raising the total number of cases to 120,198.

According to the Ministry’s spokesman, 51 people have died of the virus in the past 24 hours, increasing the overall death toll to 6,988.

Kianoush Jahanpour said on Sunday 94,464 patients have so far recovered from the disease, and been discharged from hospital. He said 2,705 patients are in severe conditions of the disease right now.

Jahanpour added that 686,935 COVID-19 tests have been taken so far.

He also warned that the situation in Khuzestan province is still red, and Lorestan is at an alarming situation.