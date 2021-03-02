Over 1.4 Million Iranians Recover from COVID-19: Health Ministry

Iran’s Health Ministry spokeswoman says 1,406,845 COVID-19 patients have recovered from the disease or been discharged from the hospital so far.

In a press briefing on Tuesday, Sima-Sadat Lari said the virus has killed 86 patients since Monday noon, increasing the overall death toll to 60,267.

She said 1,648,174 patients have contracted the novel coronavirus so far, including 8,495 new cases identified in the past 24 hours.

Lari said 3,738 patients are also in critical conditions caused by more severe infection.

The spokeswoman noted that 10,972,109 COVID-19 tests have been taken across the country so far.

She said currently 11 cities are in the “red” zone, 32 cities are in the “orange” zone, 251 are in the “yellow” zone, and 154 are in the “blue” zone in terms of coronavirus outbreak.

According to Lari, the “red” cities are all in Khuzestan province in southwestern Iran, and include Abadan, Ahvaz, Mahshahr, Khorramshahr, Dezful, Dasht-e Azadegan, Ramhormoz, Shadgan, Shushtar, Karoun, and Hoveyzeh.