Over 1.2 Million Iranians Recover from COVID-19: Health Ministry

Iran’s Health Ministry spokeswoman says 1,210,051 COVID-19 patients have recovered from the disease or been discharged from the hospital so far.

In a press briefing on Sunday, Sima-Sadat Lari said the virus has killed 70 patients since Saturday noon, increasing the overall death toll to 57,959.

She said 1,417,999 patients have contracted the novel coronavirus so far, including 6,268 new cases identified in the past 24 hours.

Lari said 3,932 patients are also in critical conditions caused by more severe infection.

The spokeswoman noted that 9,285,288 COVID-19 tests have been taken across the country so far.

She said currently 18 cities are in the “orange” zone, 124 are in the “yellow” zone, and 306 are in the “blue” zone in terms of coronavirus outbreak.

The “orange” cities are all in northern provinces, and include Amol, Babol, Babolsar, Behshahr, Tonekabon, Juybar, Chalus, Ramsar, Sari, Fereydunkenar, Qaemshahr, Mahmoud Abad, Neka and Nowshahr in Mazandaran province and Some’eh Sara, Rudsar, and Lahijan in Gilan province.