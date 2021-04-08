‘Opponents of Iran-China Cooperation Document Seek to Isolate Tehran’

The Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman has, in an Instagram post, defended the Iran–China 25-year Cooperation Document.

In his post, Saeed Khatibzadeh described China as economic heavyweight.

“As a major power having an economy with a top global rating, China has signed and is signing comprehensive cooperation agreements as well as major trade contracts with different countries, from the US and Europe to Arab countries in the Persian Gulf region as well as countries in Central Asia, the Middle East and the Far East,” he wrote.

“For Iran, too, strategic relations with China have been of special importance,” he added.

“The enhancement of relations with Iran up to the level of strategic partnership was also a priority for China, which was realized during the Chinese president’s trip to Iran,” he added.

“As a player with a role in international relations, Iran naturally cannot succumb to pressure caused by the United States’ cruel sanctions when delineating its development programs, and seizes every opportunity to promote its policies,” the spokesman noted.

“It goes without saying that the attempts we make on this path are not favourable to those who want Iran to give in or to be isolated; so, they hastily put on their agenda plans to distort [realities] and launch propaganda campaigns against such agreements as the same thing happened with this case (Iran-China cooperation).”

“The Iran-China Cooperation Program is a roadmap for cooperation which can benefit Iran and its people if it enters the practical phase and particularly lead to economic agreements between those working in different sectors,” he said.

“The short video which has been prepared is a glimpse at what is included in the agreement and probably at what is not included therein,” he added.