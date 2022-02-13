OPEC chief hails Iran’s role in world’s oil cartel

Sanusi said as a founding member of OPEC, Iran continues to play a key role in the organization through its clever guidance and careful experience.

He made the comments in a message to Iranian Oil Minister Javad Ouji.

While congratulating the Iranian oil minister on the occasion of the 43rd anniversary of the Islamic Revolution’s victory, Barkindo said, “Some of the best talents and well-known experts who have shaped the history of OPEC and, more broadly, the history of the oil industry over the past 60 years are from your country.”

Barkindo added that since the establishment of OPEC, Iran has been determined to promote dialogue and cooperation, including through the Declaration of Cooperation (DoC), which is a truly outstanding achievement by members and allies.

The OPEC chief noted that Iran continues to play its role as a powerful ally and brings the right experiences and guidance to members of organization.

“We look forward to another year of committed teamwork based on our mutual efforts to maintain market balance and, in turn, help the world get out of the Covid epidemic”, Barkindo added.

Elsewhere in his message, the OPEC secretary general said committed Iranian oil and gas industry students and employees are a source of significant technological advances and continue to be inspiring. He expressed confidence that Iran and OPEC will move toward an age of growth and prosperity that will benefit both producers and consumers.