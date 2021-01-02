One Million Iranians Recover from COVID-19: Health Ministry

Iran’s Health Ministry spokeswoman says 1,004,326 COVID-19 patients have recovered from the disease or been discharged from the hospital so far.

In a press briefing on Saturday, Sima-Sadat Lari said the virus has killed 101 patients since Friday noon, the lowest figure reported since June 20, increasing the overall death toll to 55,438.

She said 1,237,474 patients have contracted the novel coronavirus so far, including 6,045 new cases identified in the past 24 hours.

Lari said 4,981 patients are also in critical conditions caused by more severe infection.

The spokeswoman noted that 7,723,377 COVID-19 tests have been taken across the country so far.

She said currently the four cities of Sari, Amol, Ramsar, and Northern Savadkuh are in the “red zone”, 43 in the “orange zone”, and 401 in the “yellow zone” in terms of coronavirus outbreak.