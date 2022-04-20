Wednesday, April 20, 2022
One killed, four injured in Turkey blast

By IFP Media Wire
Turkey Blast
At least one person was killed and four others were injured when an explosion hit a bus carrying prison guards in Turkey's northwestern province of Bursa on Wednesday, local officials confirmed.

The blast, occurring at 7:40 a.m. local time (0440 GMT), was triggered by a hand-made explosive, which is believed to have been detonated by a remote control, Bursa Governor Yakup Canbolat told reporters on the scene.

“The explosive has been placed at the bottom of a lamppost on the street. Our security units quickly took the area under control, and the issue is evaluated from all aspects. We want to get a result as soon as possible,” Canbolat added.

According to the governor, one of the injured people was in critical condition.

