Monday, June 26, 2023
Official: Iranian president talks with Russian counterpart, Armenian PM, supports Moscow

By IFP Editorial Staff
Ebrahim Raisi

The political deputy of the Iranian presidency says President Ebrahim Raisi has held separate telephone conversations with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian, voicing Tehran's support for the Kremlin in the recent mutiny.

Mohammad Jamshidi added that President Raisi and the Russian and Armenian leaders discussed bilateral ties and the developments in the Caucasus region.

According to the political deputy of the presidency, the Iranian president welcomed peace talks in the region but noted that any change in the region’s geopolitical map and the presence of extra-regional powers there will be harmful to the security of the Caucasus region. Meanwhile, the Russian president gave some explanations about the recent mutiny in the country and stressed that this incident failed to challenge Russia’s sovereignty.

President Raisi for his part threw Iran’s full support behind Russia’s sovereignty.

