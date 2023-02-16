Official: Iran, China to launch Green Customs Corridor, booost trades

Foroud Asgari, the deputy head of the Iranian Customs Administration, told IRNA that China is a major trade partner of Iran in terms of imports and exports.

He said Iran will work to create as many customs corridors as possible with China under bilateral agreements so that business people from both countries will be able to handle imports and exports without delay.

The official said Iran has already launched a Green Customs Corridor with Russia, which offers special incentives to business sectors of the two countries.

The comments came following a visit by President Ebrahim Raisi of Iran to China at the head of a high-ranking politico-economic delegation.

During his stay, Iran and China signed 20 memoranda of understanding (MoU) for further cooperation in trade and economy, among other things.