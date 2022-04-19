Tuesday, April 19, 2022
Official: About 40,000 Iranians can perform Hajj this year

By IFP Editorial Staff
Hajj
Iran’s Government Spokesman Ali Bahadori Jahromi says about 40,000 Iranians can take part in this year’s annual Hajj pilgrimage.

The government spokesman said one million Muslims will head to Saudi Arabia for the pilgrimage this year, adding that Iran’s share accounts for over 5% of that figure.

Bahadori Jahromi added that Iranian authorities are trying to bring down the costs for the pilgrims as much as they can.

Saudi Arabia allowed only a few thousand local pilgrims to perform the Hajj over the past two years due to the coronavirus pandemic.

This year, it has said that it will allow one million people – from inside and outside the kingdom take part providing they are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

