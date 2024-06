Pir-Hossein Koulivand gave the update on Tuesday as the annual pilgrimage is culminating amid the intense heatstroke in Saudi Arabia that set a record of 47 degrees Celsius.

He said Red Crescent Society clinics and health centers have provided over 11,000 Iranian pilgrims with medical services.

More than 1.8 million Muslims from around the world took part in this year’s Hajj, over 80,000 of them from Iran.