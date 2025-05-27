Iran’s Hajj authority urges pilgrims to avoid divisive acts following controversial remarks

Speaking at a gathering of volunteer Hajj aides on Monday night, Alireza Bayat, head of the organization, emphasized the importance of unity among Muslims and urged Iranian pilgrims to steer clear of divisive behavior.

“We must all refrain from actions that could lead to division and fragmentation,” he said, stressing the need for full compliance with the host country’s regulations.

Bayat also expressed appreciation for Saudi Arabia’s cooperation in facilitating this year’s pilgrimage.

According to official data, over 68,000 Iranian pilgrims have so far arrived in Saudi Arabia with minimal delays, contributing to a smooth operation.

The statement comes in the wake of remarks by Ghasemian, who accused Saudi Arabia of turning Mecca and Medina into “centers of immorality.”

Iranian officials have not formally addressed Ghasemian’s claims but have reiterated the importance of religious unity and diplomatic decorum during Hajj.