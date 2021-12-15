Number of Covid vaccine doses administered nears 112 million mark

Iran’s Health Ministry figures on Wednesday showed Covid killed 52 people in the country in the past 24 hours. The total Covid fatalities stand at 130,883. Since Tuesday, 2,651 new Covid infections were logged including 433 hospitalizations.

The total caseload is 6,162,954. The majority of them, that is 5,985,735 people have recovered from Covid. Meanwhile, the total number of doses vaccines administered in Iran is now 111,881,914 doses. They include 3,119,381 triple-vaxxed people.

Despite the downtrend in deaths and infections, authorities say the vaccination process will continue forcefully until the entire population is inoculated.

A range of factors helped maintain the downward trend in Covid deaths and infections in Iran including a fast vaccination drive across the country, unrelenting efforts by the government and people’s help with the inoculation process. The vast majority of people in Iran welcomed the vaccination campaign and anti-vaxxers are few in the country.

Iranian authorities have relaxed some curbs put in place to contain Covid. But they urge people to be cautious as a sixth wave of the outbreak is still a possibility.

Currently there are no red zones in Iran in terms of Covid risk while the vast majority of cities and towns countrywide are marked blue, meaning people in the areas face the lowest level of threat from the Coronavirus.