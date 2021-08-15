Nuclear Talks Unlikely to Get Anywhere: Iran VP

Iran’s first vice president says negotiations on the country’s nuclear program are unlikely to bear fruit.

Mohammad Mokhber underlined the necessity of self-reliance, adding the country cannot pin its hope on abroad in order to solve its problems.

“The Supreme Leader and the president highlight [the necessity of] the lifting of sanctions, but we are unlikely to get anywhere by reliance on the hegemonic system,” he said.

“We cannot base our programs for running the country on the removal of sanctions, and we should make plans with the supposition that the hegemonic system will not lift the sanctions,” he added.

“As the Supreme Leader said, we are completely optimistic about the future of the country and we hope to be able to weather the current situation with honour,” he noted.

The top official underlined that hegemonic powers are trying their utmost to exert economic pressure on the country.

He said hegemonic powers are planning and trying to take revenge on Iranian people and leave no stone unturned in that regard and even compromise on people’s health to achieve their objective.

“Amid the coronavirus pandemic, we saw that the necessary measures were adopted to import vaccines, but, in the last moment, they prevented this necessary commodity from entering the country,” he said.

Mokhber said hegemonic powers claim that there are no restrictions on Iran when it comes to procuring medicines, but, in practice, they do not allow Iran to make payments for the drugs and practically prevent the imports of medicines.