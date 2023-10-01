Normalization with Israel ‘regressive move’: Iran president

“Seeking to normalize relations with the Zionist regime is an indicator of a reactionary and regressive government,” Raisi said while addressing the 37th International Islamic Unity Conference in Tehran on Sunday.

He stated the option of “surrender and compromise” to the Zionist regime has been removed from the table, noting that paying attention to the liberation of occupied al-Quds and Palestine is the most important indicator of the unity of the Islamic Ummah.

“The way to deal with the enemy is not compromise and surrender, but it is resilience and resistance that force the [regime] to retreat,” the president added.

The Iranian president went on to say that resistance has worked against the enemy and has forced it to retreat and will continue to force it to further retreat.

The enemy does not want the Islamic Ummah to be united, Raisi stressed, adding that those who strive in the direction of unity are acting in accordance with Islamic ideals, and those who try to create divisions within the Muslim world are moving in the direction of materializing the enemy’s strategy.

Elsewhere in his speech, Raisi warned against Takfiri terrorist attacks against mosques and religious centers in regional countries, saying such atrocities, which are committed by the agents of the US and the Zionist regime, necessitate the unity of the Islamic Ummah against the Takfiri movement.

He also called on Muslim scholars and thinkers participating in the conference to prepare themselves to play an important role in the new world order.

“Muslims and the Islamic world must find themselves in the new order, disrupt the current unjust order, and create a just order in the world,” he said, arguing that the Islamic Ummah will play a key role in the new order.

The Iranian president further stated the enemy wants to disappoint the Islamic Ummah toward the future by propagating the idea that only everything it wishes will happen, but the Islamic Ummah has disrupted such plots.