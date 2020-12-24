No Traces of Mutated Coronavirus Found in Iran Yet: Health Minister

Iran’s health minister says no traces have been found in the country, yet, of the new strain of coronavirus identified in England.

“The passengers who have entered Iran over the past two or three weeks are also being monitored, and so far we have, fortunately, found no traces of the mutated virus identified in England,” the minister said Wednesday.

Namaki said Iran keeps monitoring inbound patients.

He noted when England announced it had identified a new strain of coronavirus in the country, the Islamic Republic adopted measures to protect people’s lives and stem the spread of the disease.

He noted Tehran immediately suspended flights from Iran to the UK and vice versa.

“Passengers coming in from England via other airlines are monitored, too,” he noted.

The minister said all inbound passengers from Europe will be tested here in Tehran even if they already hold certificates showing they have tested negative for COVID-19.

The passengers are also advised to remain in quarantine for two weeks, he added.