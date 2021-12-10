New shipment of Covid vaccine arrives in Iran

The deputy head of Iran’s Customs Organization says the 85th and 86th shipments of Covid vaccine have arrived in the country.

Mehrdad Jamal Arvanaghi said the shipments contain over a million doses including 218 thousand doses of AstraZeneca vaccine.

Iran has so far imported some 150, 002,708 doses of Covid vaccine. The imports have been credited with the fast vaccination campaign that saw tens millions of people inoculated in a matter of months.

The vaccination process helped contain the Covid. outbreak in Iran