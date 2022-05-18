New Iran envoy to Baghdad submits credentials to Iraq president

Al-e Sadegh met with Saleh in the presidential palace in Baghdad, to submit his credentials on Tuesday.

In addition to the new Iranian envoy, the new ambassadors of China and Canada also presented their credentials to the Iraqi president today.

During a meeting with Iran’s new ambassador to Iraq, Saleh stressed the need to strengthen balanced relations, international and regional cooperation to tackle the terrorism challenges, strengthen political and economic cooperation, as well a joint fight against climate change.

Al-e Sadegh also met with Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein at the foreign ministry compound to submit a copy of his credentials.

He replaced Iraj Masjedi who was designated as the ambassador to Iraq in January 2017.