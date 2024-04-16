Tuesday, April 16, 2024
Netanyahu’s government ‘existential threat’ to Israel: Lapid

By IFP Media Wire
Benjamin Netanyahu

Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid has labeled Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his government as an “existential threat” to Israel.

“If we don’t move this government, it will bring destruction upon us,” Lapid said on social media platform X.

Recent days saw attacks by illegal Israeli settlers on Palestinian towns in the West Bank following the death of a settler in the occupied territory.

At least two Palestinians were killed and several Palestinian homes and vehicles were torched in the settler violence.

Under Netanyahu’s rule, the “Jewish terrorist violence” became out of control, Lapid added, renewing his call for holding early elections in Israel.

Tensions have been running high across the West Bank since Israel launched a deadly military offensive that killed nearly 33,800 people in the Gaza Strip following an Oct. 7 Hamas attack.

At least 465 Palestinians have since been killed and 8,400 others injured by Israeli army fire in the occupied territory, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

