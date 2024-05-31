Friday, May 31, 2024
type here...
Media WireAmericasMiddle East

Netanyahu slams Biden administration for not backing ICC sanctions

By IFP Media Wire
ICC

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has criticized the administration of President Joe Biden for not backing sanctions against the International Criminal Court (ICC) over the Gaza war. The US has been Israel's main backer in its war on Gaza that has so far killed more than 36,000 Palestinians.

“I’m surprised and disappointed, because I think it’s to the detriment, not only of Israel’s interest, I think … it’s … to the detriment of America’s interest, because Israel may be attacked first by the ICC, but you’re next. America’s really the target,” Netanyahu said in a clip of an interview on SiriusXM’s “The Morgan Ortagus Show,” which is set to air Sunday.

The White House pushed back against a sanctions proposal from Congress on Tuesday, with press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre saying the White House does “not believe” sanctions on the international court are “an effective or an appropriate path forward.”

“And … the terrorists who are attacking us, and the mobs who support them in America, they chant, ‘Death to Israel, death to America,’” Netanyahu continued in the interview.

“When that is backed by a rogue prosecutor in the ICC, it’s in America’s interest, for America’s security and for our common values, to sanction the ICC.”

ICC prosecutor Karim Khan made requests for arrest warrants for Netanyahu and Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, as well as Hamas leaders Yahya Sinwar and Ismail Haniyeh, earlier this month.

Khan has said Netanyahu and Gallant have criminal responsibility for starvation as a method of war, intentionally targeting civilians, extermination and persecution, alongside other war crimes.

Netanyahu has expressed his displeasure with the ICC prosecutor’s decision to request the warrants multiple times and compared it to charging former President Franklin Delano Roosevelt and former United Kingdom Prime Minister Winston Churchill during World War II.

“I think these charges are exactly as President Biden called ‘em, they’re outrageous,” Netanyahu stated in an interview on CNN’s “The Lead” with anchor Jake Tapper.

“They’re beyond outrageous. This is a rogue prosecutor that has put false charges, and created false symmetries that are both dangerous and false.”

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks