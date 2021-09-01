Navy Chief: Iran Flag Bearer of Peace and Friendship

The Commander of Iran’s Navy, Admiral Shahram Irani, has said Iran will not allow any country to disrupt peace and security in the region.

Admiral Irani said Iran, as an independent nation, will safeguard its maritime borders and territories.

He however noted that Iran has always been a flag bearer of peace and friendship. Iranian armed forces convey a message to the enemy when they get together that says “free nations will confront you with their heads held high and will make you lose face”, Admiral Irani added.

He was speaking at the closing ceremony of the diving competitions of the International Army Games, 2021. Irani said this is the first time Iran is hosting the International Army Games and it hopes to host more tournaments of the type in the future.

He praised the Iranian competitors’ performance as “satisfactory”.

Admiral Admiral Irani also said the competitions show solidarity among world nations based on resistance, self-confidence and self-sufficiency.

