Nationwide ceremonies mark Mother’s Day and Women’s Day in Iran

The occasion is traditionally held on the 20th of Jamadi al-Thani in the Islamic lunar calendar, aligning with the birth anniversary of Hazrat Fatima Zahra, daughter of Prophet Muhammad (PBHU).

Revered by Muslims for her compassion, piety, and moral strength, Hazrat Fatima is regarded as an exemplary figure whose life continues to inspire women across the Islamic world.

Throughout the country, families express their appreciation by presenting mothers and women with flowers, gifts, and heartfelt messages of gratitude.

Many households also hold small gatherings to commemorate the day and reflect on the importance of maternal influence.

In public institutions, schools, and cultural centers, special ceremonies and educational programs were organized on Wednesday to highlight women’s achievements in fields such as science, education, healthcare, and social development.