IFP ExclusiveFeatured NewsSociety

Nationwide ceremonies mark Mother’s Day and Women’s Day in Iran

By IFP Editorial Staff

Iran marked the concurrent observance of Mother’s Day and Women’s Day on Thursday, a nationwide celebration dedicated to honoring the central role women play within families and across society.

The occasion is traditionally held on the 20th of Jamadi al-Thani in the Islamic lunar calendar, aligning with the birth anniversary of Hazrat Fatima Zahra, daughter of Prophet Muhammad (PBHU).

Revered by Muslims for her compassion, piety, and moral strength, Hazrat Fatima is regarded as an exemplary figure whose life continues to inspire women across the Islamic world.

Throughout the country, families express their appreciation by presenting mothers and women with flowers, gifts, and heartfelt messages of gratitude.

Many households also hold small gatherings to commemorate the day and reflect on the importance of maternal influence.

In public institutions, schools, and cultural centers, special ceremonies and educational programs were organized on Wednesday to highlight women’s achievements in fields such as science, education, healthcare, and social development.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks