National Campaign to Fight Coronavirus in Iran Getting Underway

The move comes within framework of an agreement between the Ministry of Health and Medical Education, and the Basij-e-Mostazafin Organization.

“We have prepared all our health-treatment resources and specialist personnel to further promote this holy campaign on a large scale and within the desired geographical scope under the supervision of medical schools,” said Brigadier General Gholam-Reza Soleimani, the head of the organization in a meeting with Minister of Health and Medical Education Saeid Namaki.

“We will launch the campaign from certain specific points in cooperation with the health ministry,” he said.

The health minister, in turn, highlighted the concerted effort to tackle the virus.

He said a plan is underway to launch an organized nationwide campaign to stem the spread of the coronavirus. He said those suspected of having contracted the disease will be invited through different systems and phone calls to visit health centers across the country for checkups.