Nasrallah: 2000 war ended myth of Israel’s invincibility

Nasrallah said this was a historical victory that “shattered Zionists’ superiority and ended the myth of their invincibility”.

“The victory of the year 2000 destroyed Zionsits’ major project and raised Palestinians’ hope for the liberation of their homeland,” he said.

Nasrallah added that after Israel withdrew from Lebanese territories, it began to plot to foment civil war in Lebanon, but this project was also undermined by the resistance.

“The Zionist regime became weak and weaker after the victory of the year 2000. Even [former Israeli prime minister] Benjamin Netanyahu acknowledged this fact,” he said.

Nasrallah further stressed that Hezbollah resistance movement has been the only such group in the world that never went for taking over the government after its victory.

“We never wanted to rule because, basically, we did not fight to take over power. We only fought for the liberation of our lands and protection of our nation’s honor and dignity. Even when we entered the government, the aim was to support the resistance,” he said.

The Hezbollah secretary general also talked about the recent wave of Israeli atrocities and the violations against al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem, al-Quds.

He warned that any act of aggression against the holy site will “blow up the region”.