Monday, June 17, 2024
Muslims in Iran, other countries mark Eid al-Adha

By IFP Editorial Staff
Eid Al-Adha

Muslims across the world and Iran are celebrating Eid al-Adha, or the Feast of the Sacrifice, which commemorates the end of the annual Hajj pilgrimage.

Egypt, Jordan, Lebanon, Palestine, Saudi Arabia, and Turkey celebrated the occasion on Sunday but some other countries, including India, Iran, Iraq, Malaysia, and Oman, marked the holiday on Monday.

Worshipers in Iran’s capital, Tehran, and other cities in the country joined the congregation prayers of Eid al-Adha on Monday morning.

The festivity honors Prophet Abraham’s submission to God’s order to sacrifice his son as a test of his faith. However, before he sacrificed his son as a show of his obedience, God provided him with a ram to sacrifice instead as a reward.

The ongoing Israeli carnage in the Gaza Strip has dampened the spirit of the festive eid. Muslims across the world prayed for an end to the suffering of the Palestinians.

