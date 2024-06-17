Iranians perform Eid al-Adha prayers

In the capital Tehran, the prayers were held at the University of Tehran with senior cleric Mohammad Javad Haj Ali Akbari leading the congregation.

In the northeastern city of Mashhad, worshippers prayed at the shrine of the eighth Shia Imam, Ali ibn Musa al-Reza.

The festival, which falls on the 10th day of the Dhu al-Hijjah month on the lunar calendar, marks the end of the Hajj pilgrimage.

It also honors Prophet Abraham’s submission to God.

Below you can find some pictures of the prayers in Iran: