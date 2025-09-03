Wednesday, September 3, 2025
Municipal worker in Iran’s Gorgan returns bag full of gold to owner

By IFP Editorial Staff

A municipal sanitation worker in the northern Iranian city of Gorgan has returned a bag containing gold jewelry worth an estimated 3 billion tomans (around $30,000) to its owner, earning widespread praise for his honesty.

The worker, Mohammad Teimouri, 23, said he found the bag during his shift near in late August.
Upon opening the bag to find identification, he discovered a significant amount of gold coins and jewelry.

“About half an hour later, the owner called, very upset, saying all his life savings were in that bag,” Teimouri told local reporters.
“I gave him my location and told him not to worry. When he arrived, I returned everything to him safely.”

Teimouri, who works as a cleaner and construction laborer, said he never considered keeping the valuables.

“What belongs to someone else should be returned. If I ever lost something, I’d hope someone would do the same for me,” he said.

