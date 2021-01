The Iranian foreign ministry spokesman has reacted to US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s anti-Iran tweets.

Saeed Khatibzadeh said Pompeo’s tweets are the result of his “hysterical anger” at the end of his embarrassing term in office as US Secretary of State as well as his anger caused by the failure of Washington’s maximum pressure policy against Iran.

“As martyr Beheshti aptly put it, Mr. Pompeo! Be angry and die of this anger,” he said.