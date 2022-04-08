MP: Iran securing its share in oil market

Hossein Hosseinzadeh also said the performance of the Oil Ministry in the 13th government has been good and that the Raisi administration has made many positive moves in the oil field.

He noted that under Raisi’s presidency, oil sales have more than doubled and Iran’s oil revenues have also increased accordingly.

Hosseinzadeh said Iran has held very useful consultations with Pakistan, Iraq, Oman, Turkmenistan and the Republic of Azerbaijan in the energy field and that the negotiations will produce positive results in the near future.

Hosseinzadeh also spoke about Iran’s energy swap deal with Turkmenistan and Azerbaijan, attributing this achievement to the energy diplomacy under the Raisi administration.

He said Iran is now ready to do 40 million cubic meters of gas swap daily.

He said Iran has also held talks with Russia over energy swap and it hopes that such contracts will expand so that the oil and gas industries will play a more prominent role in the economic development of the Islamic Republic of Iran