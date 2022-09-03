Iranian MP: Iran has potential to help stop Ukraine war

Fada Hossein Maleki, a member of the National Security and Foreign Policy Committee of the Iranian parliament, told IRNA that all European countries, including France have asked Iran to push mediation efforts for termination of the conflict.

“Due to Iran’s privileged and geopolitical position, the Europeans have asked the Islamic Republic to prevent a full-scale war in the heart of Europe,” he said, adding, “If Russia drags the war into the heart of Europe, all European equations will definitely be disturbed and the US will suffer the most from the war.”

Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine on February 24 saying the move was provoked by NATO’s eastward expansion and refusal to give security assurances to Moscow.

Maleki said concerns are growing in Europe over energy rationing after Russia’s state-run natural gas giant Gazprom completely cut gas deliveries to Europe through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline.

The Iranian parliamentarian said, “Russians are Iran’s partners and share a common language with Iran in regional developments. Due to the closeness, Iran’s role in ending the crisis in Ukraine is certainly effective,” he concluded.