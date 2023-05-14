MP: Iran, Egypt will soon re-open embassies, plan Raisi-Sisi meeting

Fada-Hossein Maleki, who sits on the Iranian Parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Committee, said a revival of relations with Egypt is of significance since it is one of the “old and civilization-rich” countries of the region and the entire world.

He said talks are being mediated by Iraq between Iran and Egypt, and their bilateral ties will soon return back on track.

Following a re-opening of embassies, a meeting will be planned between Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and his Egyptian counterpart, Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, the lawmaker added.

Such a development appears to be an outcome of a normalization agreement reached between Saudi Arabia and Iran in March, following a seven-year suspension in ties between the two Middle East powers.

There are also reports indicating that a similar diplomatic process is underway between Iran and Bahrain.

Bahrain severed diplomatic ties with Iran in January 2016.