Reformist figure Tajzadeh sentenced to 8 years in jail: Lawyer

By IFP Editorial Staff
Mostafa Tajzadeh

Prominent Reformist figure Mostafa Tajzadeh, who was detained in July, has been sentenced to a total of eight years behind bars on charges of activities against the establishment in Iran.

Houshmand Pourbabai, Tajzadeh’s lawyer, said in a tweet on Tuesday that his client had been given five years in jail for “assembly and collusion against security,” two years for “spreading lies” and another one year for “propagation against the establishment.”

Tajzadeh is a former deputy interior and culture minister and was an advisor to former president Mohammad Khatami.

After the presidential election in 2009, Tajzadeh was arrested and handed a 6-year prison sentence and a 10-year ban from political activities over his involvement in the unrest that followed the election.

He filed for candidacy in the 2021 presidential election, but was disqualified by the Guardian Council.

