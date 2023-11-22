Moscow refutes to comment on US allegations about Iranian missile supplies to Russia

“I don’t think this is worth a comment. We have been developing our relations with Iran, including defense cooperation, but we do not comment on this information,” Peskov stated.

Earlier, US National Security Council (NSC) Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby said that Tehran may be considering providing Russia with ballistic missiles for use in Ukraine.

Both Iran and Russia have repeatedly denied claims that Tehran has provided Moscow with weapons to be used in the Ukraine war.

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian has stressed that Tehran’s defense cooperation with Moscow has never involved the use of Iranian drones or weapons in the Ukraine war as Russia itself is one of the world’s biggest arms producers and exporters.

“We have provided no parties [to the war] with drones for use in Ukraine,” he asserted.

Amirabdollahian further stated that last year he had himself asked Ukraine to submit its alleged anti-Iran evidence to Iranian military officials.

The Ukrainian side shunned a meeting with an Iranian military delegation in Warsaw, Poland, and it provided no acceptable documents in a later meeting in Oman, he added.

“It was agreed that the Ukrainian side will once again review its documents for examination in another meeting with the Iranian side. We repeatedly called for such a meeting, but the Ukrainian side did not attend a new round of talks,” he continued.

The Iranian foreign minister also expressed Iran’s objection to the arming of any party to the Ukraine war, saying the flow of American and Western weapons to the former Soviet country will stoke insecurity and instability there and cause further deaths and destruction.