Moscow concert hall attack death toll rises to 60

Unidentified gunmen stormed Crocus City Hall in Krasnogorsk on Friday night and opened fire at people who had come for a rock performance.

The building was set on fire during the assault. The fate of the terrorists remains unclear, as commando units and the National Guard respond to the attack.

Investigators continued to recover bodies during the night, and have warned that the number of fatalities may grow further. Investigative Committee spokeswoman Svetlana Petrenko said that forensic experts are collecting physical evidence and studying surveillance videos.

According to videos posted on social media, there were at least five gunmen. They killed security guards and proceeded to indiscriminately fire at people in the lobby. A group of assailants was filmed shooting concert-goers in the music auditorium.